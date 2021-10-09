Woman Gets Trolled on Twitter After Posting 'Fake' Video of Shaking Leg as Side Effect of Covid-19 Vaccine

There have been numerous clips of people supposedly experiencing seizures or other strange neurological symptoms after getting the Covid-19 vaccine posted online and they are often met with ridicule.

Another video showing a woman's leg shaking uncontrollably allegedly as a side effect of the jab she was forced to take by her employer received a similar response as the clip started being circulated on social media.

A Twitter account with the handle @Revelation2041, inspired from a Bible passage from the book of revelation, tweeted out the video along with the caption, "This woman was coerced by her employer to receive the Pfizer on Saturday. This was her on Sunday. Money ain't worth it, people."

The video shows the woman appearing to lift her leg off what looks like a hospital bed before it starts shaking vigorously.

While people getting severe and unusual side effects from vaccines is not unheard of, actual data from hospitals shows that it's exceedingly rare in the case of the Covid-19 vaccine. This, as well as the fact that these videos always come out of far-right, Covid-denying sources, has led to Covid realists everywhere to widely accuse these people of faking their "symptoms."

Some who have claimed to have filmed themselves having seizures have been shouted down by people who experience real seizures, saying that what's in the video looks nothing like the real results of this neurological event.

Twitter Reactions

The video, which has garnered more than 3.5 million views on Twitter, instantly racked up hundreds of comments with netizens calling out the "fake" video and mocking the post with jokes and memes. While some sarcastically pointed out that the woman's phone is suspiciously still while her leg is shaking, others posted parody videos of themselves shaking and spasming Here are some of the best reactions: