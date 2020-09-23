A video of a woman confronting a disabled woman for being able to walk properly after stepping out of a parking spot designated for handicapped people is being widely circulated on social media.

The clip was shared by LA-based non-union actor Jesse Marciniak on social media. Marciniak pulled out his cellphone and started recording after a woman in red, whom he describes as a "Karen" started yelling at another woman for "walking fine" after exiting her vehicle, which was parked in a handicap spot at the Hideaway House, an Italian restaurant in Sedona, Arizona.



"She was upset because they were walking fine according to her," Marciniak wrote in the video's caption. "And obviously the people were pretty upset at her two dollar judgment."

'That Is A Spot For People Who Need It'

The clip starts off with the two women arguing as the disabled woman asks the woman in red to mind her own business. "You are walking faster than a person who needs that spot," the woman in red can be heard telling the disabled woman, who responds by saying, "What does that have to do with anything. That is very rude."

The "Karen" then tells the woman that her husband suffers from multiple sclerosis, a disease that affects the central nervous system, and is wheelchair-bound. "That is a spot for people who need it," she says to the disabled woman. "You're walking just fine."

'Walking Has Nothing to Do with It'

"You don't know what disability I have, at all" the woman responds. "Walking has nothing to do with it."

"Looks can be deceiving, like you look smart, but obviously you're not," her partner chimes in.

Incensed by the lady in red's judgement, the disabled woman tells her that she has been unemployed for seven years because of her disability. According to the ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act), a disabled person is defined as a person who "who has a physical or mental impairment that substantially limits one or more major life activity."

The video ends with a restaurant staff member asking both parties to either calm down or leave and threatened to call the cops on them. Watch the full clip below: