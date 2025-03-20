Woman Drowned Pet Dog at Orlando Airport Bathroom Because She Lacked Paperwork to Fly With It

A woman was taken into custody after authorities discovered a dead dog inside a bathroom at Orlando International Airport in 2024, according to police.

The Orlando Police Department said they responded to MCO on Dec. 16, 2024, about a dead animal found by an employee inside the woman's restroom, as reported by WESH2.

The news outlet spoke with a spokesperson from the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, (GOAA) and they also confirmed a woman drowned her dog in a women's public restroom.

Based on the evidence, police said they issued a warrant for the arrest of Alison Lawrence. Sources tell WESH2 this happened before security checkpoints, and that this woman was trying to board a flight.

Sources added that the woman didn't have the right paperwork to allow the dog to board, and she couldn't take it with her. Lawrence was taken into custody Tuesday in Lake County, where she has since posted $5,000 bond according to OPD.

The woman, identified as 57-year-old Alison Agatha Lawrence, is facing aggravated animal cruelty, which is a third-degree felony, according to the police.

A spokesperson from GOAA says this is an active investigation and that they fully co-operate with all law enforcement officials regarding possible criminal activity on airport property. The spokesperson went on to say they recommend that passengers with pets visit the TSA website to learn how to travel with small pets through the airport.