Woman Charged After Sexually Abusing Residents at Sydney Elderly Care Facility, Sharing Videos with Her Partner

A female employee at an elderly care facility has been charged after allegedly sexually abusing the facility's residents, recording the assaults before sharing the video clips with her partner.

The 46-year-old woman, whose identity has been withheld, will face a NSW court following an investigation into alleged sexual violence against residents at the home in Grasmere in Sydney's Macarthur region.

Detectives allegedly discovered video footage depicting the woman sexually abusing the elderly patients when they seized her phone, which police say she shared with her partner. The alleged assaults of five men and two women happened over a few weeks in August 2024.

Police had spoken to all families of the residents who were identified, they said. In addition to the sexual abuse of the elderly residents, police also found videos of bestiality unrelated to the facility on the woman's phone.

Police have also arrested the woman's male partner, 54, in Heckenberg on Wednesday and seized his phone. They have charged him with four counts each of possessing bestiality material and of disseminating bestiality material. He was granted conditional bail to appear in Campbelltown Local Court on June 18.

Detectives on Thursday went to the prison at Silverwater and charged the 46-year-old woman with offences including aggravated sexual assault, aggravated sexual touching, recording intimate images without consent and possessing bestiality material. She is expected to appear in Campbelltown Local Court on Monday.