A video of a Canadian woman berating Lush employees and then accusing them of harassment for enforcing their "no-mask no-service" policy is being widely circulated on social media.

The clip, recorded by the woman before posting it on social media, starts off with the woman arguing with the mall's security guard, citing a medical condition and demanding an explanation for why she is being asked to leave the store.

'I Don't Need to Give You My Medical Note'

"Explain to me why my human rights, with my medical condition cannot walk through a store when it's totally fine for me to walk through a store," she asks the security guard, who then asks if she has a medical note for her exemption.

"I don't need to give you my medical note," she responds before adding that she's carrying her asthma inhaler. "That's none of your business."

"It's their store policy to wear a mask. They're asking you to leave the store because they have the right to refuse service, " the security guard tries to explain to the woman who argues by saying, "It is not the law."

'You Are Harassing Me'

The woman then claims she was just browsing before turnings her attention towards the employees and accusing them of harassment.

"I'm just browsing. You are harassing me," she tells the Lush employees before speaking into the camera, saying that she entered the store and was looking for products to purchase for her husband.

The woman is then cut off by one of the customer attendants, who tells her she has the option to shop online. "I didn't want to shop online because I want to browse here in the store. I want to see what it smells like," she replies. The security guard then threatens to call the police on the woman if she doesn't exit the store.

'You're Breaching My Human Rights'

"Do you understand that you are breaching my human rights," the woman tells him before asking the employees for the contact details of the head office. "Talk about a commie intimidation," she can be heard saying, "Everybody knows I did nothing but look until they started telling me I had to wear a mask...until you started harassing me."

Watch the full clip below: