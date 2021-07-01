WJSN member Bona to Share Screen Space with Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Tae Ri in New K-drama

WJSN member Bona, whose real name is Kim Ji Yeon, is likely to share screen space with Start Up star Nam Joo Hyuk and Mr. Sunshine actress Kim Tae Ri in the upcoming tvN drama. The singer cum actress joined the cast list of Twenty-Five Twenty-One on Monday, June 29. Her agency King Kong by Starship confirmed the news after an industry insider reported about it.

In the mini-series, the 25-year-old Radio Romance actress will portray an athlete named Go Yoo Rim, who has a strong passion for fencing. The character is an athlete with a cold personality. She is a member of the national fencing team and works hard to win an Olympic gold medal. Bona could be portraying an athlete for the first time, and K-drama fans can know more about it in the upcoming weeks.

What is the Story of this tvN Series?

The sports drama is penned by screenwriter Kwon Do Eun of Search: WWW fame and directed by producing director Jung Ji Hyun of The King Eternal Monarch fame. It tells the love story of two youngsters, Baek Yi Jin and Na Hee Do, who met each other for the first time 13 years back. Through the mini-series, the viewers will see them getting to know each other, hurting one another, and finally falling in love. The story will begin in 1998 when the lead characters met each other for the first time.

According to the synopsis, both of them stay together for a year and help each other during hard times. But they gradually start hurting one another, and eventually, they learn to trust each other. A year later, Yi Jin and Hee Do fall in love with each other. The official synopsis states that Yi Jin met Hee Do when he was 22 years. She was 18 years. It took over a year for the central characters to trust each other and fall in love with one another.

Who are the Cast Members of this Sports Drama?

As of now, Bona is the only confirmed cast member of this mini-series. Joo Hyuk and Tae Ri are currently in talks to play the central characters, but they are yet to announce their casting. Stay tuned for more details about this K-drama.

Twenty-Five Twenty-One will probably premiere towards the end of this year or the beginning of next year.