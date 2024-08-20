Wisconsin Woman Who Killed a Man She Accused of Raping, Sexually-Trafficking Her, Sentenced to Over a Decade in Prison

A Wisconsin woman who admitted to killing a man she said sexually trafficked and raped her when she was 17 years old was sentenced to 11 years in prison and five years of extended supervision on Monday, Aug. 19.

In May, Chrystul Kizer, who is now 24, of Milwaukee, pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide in the 2018 death of Randall Volar, 34, who was under investigation for sexually abusing and trafficking underage girls.

As part of her plea deal, she avoided trial and a possible life sentence. The controversial case ignited a media firestorm, with supporters and trafficking victims demanding authorities to drop the charges against her.

"The court is well aware of your circumstances surrounding your relationship with Mr. Volar," the judge said when he handed down the sentence, the Journal Sentinel reports.

"You are not permitted to be the instrument of his reckoning. To hold otherwise is to endorse a descent into lawlessness and chaos."

Kizer's Lawyer Said She 'Snapped' After Enduring Years of Abuse

Volar paid Kizer for sex when she was a teenager after meeting her online, prosecutors claimed. Kizer's lawyers maintained that Volar raped and filmed her — as well as other underage girls — multiple times, and that Kizer snapped after years of abuse.

Kizer shot 34-year-old Randall Volar at his Kenosha home in 2018, when she was just 17 years old. She then burned his house down and stole his BMW, they allege. She was charged with multiple counts, including first-degree intentional homicide, arson, car theft and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

She told detectives she shot Volar in the early hours of June 5, 2018, when he pinned her to the floor after she refused to have sex with him.

Kizer Allegedly Posted a Selfie After the Killing with the Caption 'My Mug Shot'

Prosecutors pointed out that after the killing, Kizer posted a selfie taken at his house on social media, with the caption, "My Mug Shot."

During the trial, Kizer;s attorneys argued that Kizer couldn't be held criminally liable for any of it under a 2008 state law that absolves sex trafficking victims of "any offense committed as a direct result" of being trafficked.

Prosecutor Michael Gravely had said he believed Volar was simply a sex trafficking "customer" and that authorities have found "no evidence of sex trafficking for business purposes," the Post reports.

Kizer is scheduled for a restitution hearing on Nov. 8.