Wisconsin Woman Who Fatally Stabbed Boyfriend, Then Told Witness to Tell Police He Committed Suicide, Sentenced

A Wisconsin woman will spend decades in prison over the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend, who she claimed committed suicide by "stabbing himself."

In September, Samantha Jean Krebs, 40, was found guilty by a jury of her peers in Outagamie County on one count of intentional homicide in the first degree for fatally stabbing Joseph "Joey" Carnot, 35, in the chest following an argument at an apartment they shared in Appleton.

On Wednesday, the defendant was sentenced by Outagamie County Circuit Court Judge Vincent Biskupic to life in prison – with the possibility of parole after serving 36 years behind bars.

Krebs Stabbed Carnot Before Kissing Him and Telling Him She Loved Him

On June 18, 2024, Krebs, who referred to Carnot as her boyfriend and fiancé, stabbed him in the chest and instructed a witness to tell police he killed himself. According to Appleton Police, officers responded to an apartment complex where they found the victim on the kitchen floor with a stab wound to his left rib area.

A witness who arrived after the stabbing told first responders that Krebs instructed him to tell police that Carnot had stabbed himself. The witness reported that Krebs kissed the victim, told him she loved him, and then left the scene before police arrived.

Krebs Had Previously Been Convicted on Several Offences Including Battery, Drug Possession

During the trial, prosecutors presented court records showing Krebs' prior convictions spanning from 2011 to 2022 – including offences for battery, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin possession, and injury by negligent use of a weapon or explosive.

During the trial, Krebs maintained the story that Carnot stabbed himself. However, after five days of testimony and just over five hours of deliberation, jurors sided with the state's version of events.

Prosecutors argued Krebs was high on methamphetamine on the day in question and put a cap on an old argument by plunging a kitchen knife into her boyfriend's heart, and then spent days trying to cover it up.