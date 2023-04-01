Wisconsin Woman Rapes Teen Boy Because He 'Made Her Horny,' Fumed When He Cheated on Her

A Wisconsin woman is facing charges of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy and then threatening him he told her he was cheating on her.

Kaitlyn Skar, from Green Bay, was arrested on Friday after the alleged victim's mother alerted the police about a 27-year-old woman having sexual relations with her son. Police said the woman told them she found out her son was having intercourse with Skar and that her son was upset.

Skar Told the Boy He was 'Making Her Horny' Before Raping Him in Her Bedroom

Skar and the teenager met because Skar lives near the boy's aunt. The complaint said when they first met, Skar gave the boy some cookies and asked him if he wanted a "puff" on her vape. Then, the two exchanged phone numbers.

The boy said he told Skar he was just 13, but then she texted messages about "cuddling, holding hands, and watching movies." After that, the conversations led to Skar saying the boy was "making her 'horny.'" The complaint said she even sent him sexual videos.

After exchanging explicit videos, the teen on March 14 took the bus to Skar's apartment after finishing middle school. Skar reportedly met him at the bus stop and brought him back to her home where she sexually assaulted him in her bedroom, police say. The victim reportedly told police that he and Skar had sex at least three times between March 14 and March 18.



Skar Threatened to Have Victim Beat Up for 'Cheating' on Her

But then, the complaint said Skar got upset when the boy didn't respond to a video chat. He went on to tell Skar he was cheating on her, but Skar said "he didn't know what cheating was, he was only 16 years old."

According to the criminal complaint, the boy also said Skar also threatened to have people beat him up. The complaint said she apologized the next day, and said "she wasn't trying to go to jail."

Police said Skar admitted she had sexual contact with the boy multiple times but said she thought he was 16 years old. The age of consent in Wisconsin is 18. Skar is charged with repeated acts of sexual assault of a child and child enticement. She could face 65 years in prison, if convicted of the charges.