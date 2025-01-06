Wisconsin Woman Charged for Arranging Murder of 'On-Again Off-Again' Boyfriend, Making it Look Like a Robbery

A 25-year-old Wisconsin woman has been charged with arranging the murder of her "on-again, off-again" boyfriend in November.

Ashanti Davis is charged with solicitation of first-degree intentional homicide, and her bond was set at $100,000 on Saturday, WITI reported.

Davis Told Cops Two 'Masked Men' Asked Them to Empty Their Pockets, Then Shot Victim

Police were called shortly after 1 a.m. on November 1 and spoke with Davis at the scene. She said she and the 32-year-old victim were in an "on-again off-again" relationship. She said they both got out of a car when they were approached by two "masked men" who ordered them to lie down and empty their pockets. She told police she then heard a gunshot, and the masked men ran away.

Court filings say investigators found three bullet casings near the victim's body, and his death was ruled a homicide by multiple gunshots wounds. Davis gave detectives her phone number. Prosecutors said research into that phone number revealed phone calls that led a detective to believe Davis had arranged to have the victim killed during a fake robbery.

Detectives Found Davis Received Multiple Calls from an Inmate, Made Remarks Like She 'Got a Cat to Kill the Rat'

The criminal complaint says that Davis received multiple phone calls from "an inmate at a correctional institution" with whom she was having a "romantic relationship."

In a phone call on October 28, Davis told the inmate "baby daddy, boom, pop, boom," and the next day told him she "got a cat to kill the rat," explaining she had "to speak in riddles because the call is monitored."

Davis gave investigators her phone number at the scene, and detectives found phone calls that led them to believe she had arranged the murder. On October 31, she told the inmate "it's going to happen real soon" and that she was "trying to get a (expletive) put on the floor."

Davis 'Fumbled with Explaining' to Investigators Why She Made Those Remarks

Then, about 12 hours after the shooting, she told the inmate "they killed him" and "people think I had something to do with it." When she said she felt bad, the inmate said, "That's what you wanted," prompting Davis to ask him why would "say that on a recorded call."

Detectives brought Davis in for an interview on December 30, and she denied having anything to do with the murder or the robbery. She acknowledged it was her voice on the recording about the "cat to kill the rat" but "fumbled with explaining" what she was talking about.