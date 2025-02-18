Wisconsin Teens Charged After Forcing Two Brothers to Engage in Sexual Acts with Each Other, Then Circulating Video in School

Two Wisconsin teens have been charged for allegedly forcing two brothers to perform sex acts on one another in 2023.

The mother of the victims, ages 13 and 15, reported the April 2023 incident to Sheboygan Police a year later, after one of the boys revealed what happened before an overnight school event. The mother learned of the assault after a friend called one of the victims about a video circulating in the Random Lake School District.

One of the victims said he was at Cole Guttmann's home when Guttman and Spencer Dietrich forced one of the victims to perform oral sex on their brother with the threat of violence. One of the brothers was also punched during the alleged incident, which was filmed.

Guttman and Dietrich, ages 17 and 16, said the video was shared with multiple people. The pair has been charged with first-degree child sexual assault – sexual contact or intercourse with a person under the age of 13, second-degree sexual assault of a child, and two counts of incest with a child.

Guttman is also charged with child sexual exploitation – videos or records of a minor as well as possession and exhibition of child pornography. Additionally, Dietrich is charged with child abuse – intentionally causing harm, false imprisonment, and intimidation of a victim with the use of force.

Dietrich's bond was lowered from $75,000 to $25,000, which he posted. Guttman's bond was also lowered from $50,000 to $25,000, which he posted in November. Dietrich is due in court on Monday, while Guttman has a court hearing scheduled for March 31.