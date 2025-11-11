Wisconsin Teacher's Aide Charged for Having Sexual Contact with Underage Teen, Sending Nude Videos to Him, His Friends

A teacher's aide who allegedly had sex with a teen and sent nude videos to the victim and his friends is facing more than a dozen child sex charges.

Stephanie Jensen, 41, is scheduled to make a formal initial appearance Tuesday on 13 counts, including four counts of child enticement, four counts of exposing genitals and three counts of sexual intercourse with a child. Her bond was set at $200,000 cash during a court hearing Friday.

Jensen and the Victim Had Sex on At Least 4 Occasions, First Time was When He was 15 Years Old

Jensen met the victim through her work at Faith Lutheran School, a 3K-8th grade school in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. According to the criminal complaint, the teenage boy said he and Jensen had sex on at least four occasions, the first of which happened when he was 15 years old.

In addition to that physical contact, the two exchanged nude photos. "Victim 1 mentioned Stephanie JENSEN was not only sending him nude pictures, but that she was sending his buddies nude content as well," read the complaint. "Victim 1 said word travelled throughout his friend group that she was willing to share so people he knew would add her to see what she would share with them.

When interviewed by police, Jensen admitting to sending the videos but denied having sex with the boy, according to the complaint.

Faith Lutheran School Principal Releases Statement

Principal Benjamin Rank released the following statement Monday: