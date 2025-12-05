Wisconsin Teacher Charged Over Inappropriate Relationship with Her Student

A teacher in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, is facing charges for having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to the Ladysmith Police Department, Kayla Vavra, 28, was arrested Thursday and is being held on charges of exposing a child to harmful material and intimidation of a victim. Formal charges have not yet been filed.

Authorities said they received a complaint from administration in the Ladysmith School District that a second-grade teacher and a 15-year-old female student at the high school were having inappropriate contact.

The female student told police that she and the teacher were contacting each other via social media over the summer. On one occasion, she said the teacher sent her an explicit photograph. When questioned by police, Vavra admitted to the allegations, according to a press release. The teacher has been placed on leave pending the investigation.

Under Wisconsin state law, exposing a child to harmful material charges is a class I felony and

carries a maximum of up to 3.5 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000.

Intimidation of a victim is a Class G felony when the intimidation is accompanied by force or threats, property damage, or in furtherance of a conspiracy. The offense carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $25,000.