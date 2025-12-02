Wisconsin Teacher Charged After Engaging in Sexual Contact with Her Student

An Antigo High School employee is facing charges, including child enticement, sexual assault of a student by school staff, explicit exposure, and sex with a child involving a teenage student at the school.

As reported by WSAW, Sandra Ortega, 29, of Antigo, appeared in Langlade County Court on Nov. 26. She remains in Langlade County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.

Teen's Parents Reported Ortega to the Police for Having Inappropriate Sexual Contact with Their Son

According to the criminal complaint, the 16-year-old victim's parent reached out to Antigo Police on Nov. 24 and reported inappropriate sexual contact between Ortega and their child.

When police spoke with the student the same day, they said they learned Ortega to be a teacher at the school. However, Ortega does not have an educator license through the Department of Public Instruction.

The student said they communicated through Snapchat for one to two years. The two also shared sexually explicit messages and images and discussed having sex. According to the complaint, the student said he would even skip class to go to Ortega's room. While speaking with the student, the teen had unopened Snaps from Ortega, which he allowed the officer to open and view.

Ortega Picked Up the Teen from His Friend's House, Took Him to Her House and Had Sex with Him

"There were three photos of the defendant that included her in her underwear," the complaint stated. One of the photos had writing that referenced that Ortega knew "'I shouldn't like anything about you.'"

On Nov. 16, according to the criminal complaint, the teen was spending the night at a friend's house. "The defendant picked him up in her van," the complaint said, and the two went to Ortega's house, where they had sex.

While speaking with Ortega, she admitted to being connected to the student on Snapchat. When they told her of the allegations against her, she agreed that having sex with a child under 18 is "very wrong."

Formal charges against Ortega are expected to be set on Dec. 8.