Wisconsin School Shooting Plot: Ex-Neighbor Calls Alleged Co-Conspirator Alexander Paffendorf "Creepy" and "Quiet"

Neighbors of Alexander Paffendorf, the alleged co-conspirator in the Wisconsin school shooting, have painted a chilling picture of his behavior. Described as "creepy" and reclusive, Paffendorf, 20, reportedly lived in San Diego for years before becoming linked to the tragic attack at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, where two were killed and six injured.

A former neighbor, who lived next to Paffendorf and his parents for six years, said she "never heard him speak a word." According to TMZ, she stated, "He looks like someone who would shoot up a place." She claimed Paffendorf was often seen wearing a hood and avoided eye contact. Once, she caught him standing outside her window, an incident dismissed by his parents when confronted. "He was very disconnected, in his own world," she added.

Current neighbors in Carlsbad echoed similar sentiments. Alex Gallegos, a local resident, told NBC Philadelphia, "I've only seen him a few times. He's real quiet, just walks to his car and back."

Authorities disclosed that Paffendorf had been in contact with Natalie Rupnow, 15, the shooter responsible for the Monday attack. Rupnow killed substitute teacher Erin West and freshman Rubi Vergara before taking her own life. Investigators believe the attack was part of a coordinated plan, with Paffendorf allegedly planning to target a government building simultaneously.

FBI agents uncovered messages between Rupnow and Paffendorf discussing their deadly intentions. A restraining order obtained by CBS 8 revealed Paffendorf admitted to planning an assault with explosives and firearms. "He told Rupnow he would target a government building," the emergency restraining order stated, though the exact location remains unspecified.

Under California's red flag gun law, a San Diego Superior Court judge approved the order late Tuesday, requiring Paffendorf to surrender all firearms and ammunition within 48 hours. As of now, he has not been charged, but a court hearing is scheduled for January 3.

The motive behind the school shooting remains unclear. Authorities are still piecing together details of Rupnow's and Paffendorf's alleged plan. While Paffendorf's involvement is under investigation, the tragedy has left the Madison community grappling with unanswered questions and profound grief.

This coordinated attack highlights the growing concern over premeditated acts of violence. As investigators continue their work, the chilling accounts from neighbors offer a haunting glimpse into Paffendorf's life before his alleged involvement in the devastating plot.