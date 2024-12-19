Wisconsin School Shooter Natalie Rupnow was Obsessed with Gruesome Death Videos and Beheadings

A chilling new detail has emerged about Natalie Rupnow, the alleged school shooter who killed two and injured six at Abundant Life Christian School. Reports suggest Rupnow was an active member of a controversial website called "Watch People Die." The platform, infamous for hosting graphic content of violent deaths, reportedly has over three million registered users.

The site is known for sharing videos and images of people being shot, run over, or killed in accidents. It also features footage from international incidents, including a graphic video of a 19-year-old who died in a meat grinder accident.

The Deadly Attack

Rupnow opened fire inside a classroom during a study hall session at the Madison campus of the K-12 school. The tragic incident resulted in the deaths of a teacher and a teenage student. Four others, including three teenagers and a teacher, were injured in the attack.

Authorities confirmed that Rupnow, 15, turned the gun on herself after the shooting. She succumbed to her injuries while being transported to the hospital.

A Troubled Online Presence

Investigators revealed Rupnow used the username @Crossixir on "Watch People Die." Four months prior to the shooting, she commented on a post about suicide by hanging, writing, "Gotta be thinking of something while hanging himself."

When questioned about her thoughts on death, Rupnow replied:

"I wonder what a lot of people think before they die, you know? Like if they even want to die or just nothing, or maybe something stupid like sex. If I were killing myself, I'd just think, 'Do it already.' Depends on the situation, though. What would you think?"

She also made a controversial comment on a video of a man jumping to his death, describing him as a "fat version of Liam Payne," referring to the singer from One Direction.

Website Bans Shooter's Username

Following the shooting, the website banned Rupnow's account. Although the platform claims to follow U.S. laws, it has faced criticism for allowing violent and disturbing content. Its rules prohibit illegal material and animal cruelty but seem to leave room for graphic depictions of human deaths.

Community Reacts

The school community is in shock after the violent attack. Parents and students gathered at a vigil to mourn the victims and seek solace. Local authorities have urged anyone struggling with mental health to seek help.

This tragedy raises further questions about the influence of online platforms and their potential role in encouraging violent behavior.