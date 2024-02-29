Wisconsin Mom Sent Missing 3-Year-Old Son to Live with Boyfriend So He Can Learn to 'Be a Man' as Punishment

The search for a 3-year-old has entered its second week after the child's mother reportedly sent him to be with her boyfriend as a form of punishment

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Nexstar's WFRV, on Feb. 20 around 11 a.m., Jesse Vang, 39, of Two Rivers, called 911 reporting that Elijah Vue was missing. He was babysitting Elijah, according to the complaint.

Vang Said He was Trying to Help Discipline Elijah on His Mother's Request

Vang told authorities he fell asleep and when he woke up, Elijah was missing. He also reportedly said he has been trying to help Elijah's mother correct Elijah's "bad behaviors."

Authorities spoke with Elijah's mother, Katrina Baur, 31, of Wisconsin Dells, who reportedly said Eljiah has been in the care of Vang for about a week. She also reportedly said Vang is the "enforcer of rules" in the relationship, which is why she sent Elijah to stay with him.

According to the complaint, some examples of discipline included: praying, saying he was sorry, and going over the rules Elijah was supposed to be memorizing.

Baur reportedly told authorities she wanted Vang to teach Elijah by example how to "be a man." She originally told authorities she was not in Two Rivers between Feb. 12 and 20. However, she later admitted to being in Two Rivers on Feb. 14 and 16.

Vang Would Make Elijah Stand for Hours, Give Him Cold Showers as Part of His 'Boot Camp'

Vang met with law enforcement at the Two Rivers Police Department and talked about the situation. He reportedly said Elijah is afraid of him, but corrected himself and said that "he (Elijah) respects me."

He also told authorities Elijah was put with him as a "punishment" for his bad behavior. Vang then said Elijah was disciplined with timeouts. These timeouts were described by Vang as standing for periods of one to three hours long. The complaint states Vang told authorities the time Elijah spent with him was intended to be a form of "boot camp."

"He gets pretty tired from... I guess like from standing, too," Vang told authorities during his interview, adding it was not like Elijah's knees were shaking and about to fall over. Vang reportedly told Elijah when he would try to sit down, "You want cold water?" The complaint said Vang would give Elijah cold showers as a form of punishment.

On the day Elijah went missing, Vang said he got his own son ready for school and saw Elijah still sleeping. Vang and Elijah then ate breakfast before Vang went back to bed. When he woke up Elijah was missing. Vang reportedly told authorities he locked the door at the doorknob, deadbolt, and with a security chain.

Kaur, Vang Both Charged with Neglect

Baur was formally charged Monday in Manitowoc County with one felony count of party-to-a-crime of child neglect and two misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer. She was being held on a $15,000 cash bond. Vang was formally charged with one felony count of party-to-a-crime child neglect. He was being held on a $20,000 cash bond.

The FBI on Tuesday provided a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the location and return of the boy or to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for his disappearance, Two Rivers Police Chief Ben Meinnert said at a news conference.