Wisconsin Man Stabs Ex-Wife's Friend After Spotting Them at Bar Together on Halloween

A Green Bay, Wisconsin, man has been charged after he stabbed his former wife's friend upon seeing them together at a bar on Halloween.

Robert Goodletson, 47, has been charged in Brown County with attempted first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon, a felony, as reported by the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

At around 8:46 p.m. on October 31, Green Bay police were called to the Hammer Inn, located at 1208 State Street, after receiving a report of a stabbing. The 911 caller told dispatchers that someone had been stabbed inside the bar and had gone outside, while the suspected attacker was also seen following the victim out of the establishment.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple deep stab wounds to his upper left side and a large gash on his head. Blood was visible on his side and face. The victim told police he had gone to the Hammer Inn with a friend that night, at her suggestion. Upon entering, he saw her ex-husband, identified as Goodletson.

According to the victim, Goodletson began shouting at him. When the victim approached him, Goodletson grabbed him, and the victim said he didn't recall exactly what happened next—only that he ended up outside and realized he was bleeding.

Police also located Goodletson at the scene. He was reportedly uncooperative with officers and was taken into custody. The arresting officer noted blood on Goodletson's hands and found a knife in a sheath attached to his belt. Goodletson apologized to the officers, saying he was sorry for "what he had made [them] go through."

He claimed the victim was in a relationship with his wife and that he had acted in self-defense. He also mentioned having a concealed carry permit and remarked that the police were "lucky [he] didn't kill the guy."

Surveillance footage from inside the bar showed Goodletson watching the victim as he walked toward him. When the victim neared the side of the bar where Goodletson was seated, Goodletson stood up, exclaimed "No [expletive] way!" and quickly moved toward him.

The video then shows Goodletson drawing a knife, shoving the victim against a wall, and engaging in a struggle. Another person eventually pulled Goodletson away and toward the exit, but as he neared the door, he appeared to swing the knife again, prompting bystanders to back away and yell, "Put it down."

Court records show Goodletson made his first court appearance on November 4. He remains held in the Brown County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond.