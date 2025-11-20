Wisconsin Man Fatally Shoots Father Following Argument with Ex-Girlfriend Who Was Also His Stepsister

A Wisconsin man is accused of killing his own father, fatally shooting him during an argument with his ex-girlfriend who also happens to be the victim's stepdaughter.

Miguel Ocasio, 28, was arrested on Nov. 14 and charged with one count of first-degree homicide with a modifier for the use of a dangerous weapon in connection with the killing of Miguel Arocho.

According to court records, officers with the Milwaukee Police Department at about 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 13, responded to a residence in the 1900 block of South 16th Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found an Arocho with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ocasio's ex-girlfriend, who was a witness to the shooting told police that Arocho had previously been married to her mother, making him her stepfather. She said she and her children were living with Arocho at the time of the incident. She also identified Ocasio as the shooter, identifying him as both her ex-boyfriend as well as Arocho's biological son.

Ocasio Showed Up to the Woman's Home Accusing Her of Being in a Relationship with a Male Friend

The witness said she had gone to Walmart earlier in the day with a male friend who then drove her home to Arocho's house. When they got to the home, Ocasio pulled up and attempted to pull open her door and began to accuse her of being in a romantic relationship with the male friend. The witness said she exited the car to protect her friend because she "knows that her ex carries a gun."

"Her friend then left and she tried entering the apartment, but her ex kept arguing with her," the affidavit states. "They were standing near the side door and her ex pushed her in the face with his hand. Her ex continued arguing with her, and that is when her stepdad, [Arocho], came down." The witness said she "attempted to calm the situation," but Ocasio pulled a gun.

"She then tried to push her ex away, and she was able to push him to the sidewalk in front of the apartment," police wrote. "At that point, her ex fired two gunshots, but she does not believe those gunshots hit anyone. After those gunshots, [Arocho] ran inside, but immediately exited. When he came out, she did not see anything in her stepdad's hands.

Then, a struggle ensued between Ocasio and the woman, causing her to fall to the ground. Moments later, she said she heard two gunshots and when she got up, she saw that her stepdad had been shot. After the shooting, the witness said Ocasio fled on foot. He was picked up by police the following day.

Ocasio Claimed He Shot His Father After He Threatened to Shoot Him with a Firearm

In an interview with police, Ocasio allegedly admitted to shooting his father. He claimed he was talking to his ex-girlfriend when his father came outside and "threatened him with a firearm," adding that "He, Ocasio, is not going to let anyone harm him."

He claimed he attempted to walk away when his father interrupted his "conversation" with his ex-girlfriend, but said he was "scared" when his father "threatened to shoot him," so he fired a "warning shot." Ocasio explained that he met his ex-girlfriend, the witness, when his father married her mother.

"He only fired one warning shot because he believed his father was getting his gun," police wrote. "When his father came outside, his father was going to reach and he, Ocasio, then fired because he had been threatened and he was scared," they added. "He fired two shots at his father, and he did not check on his father because he was scared and he just ran away."

Ocasio is currently being held in the Milwaukee County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash-only bond. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 25.