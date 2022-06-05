Wisconsin Judge Murdered in Home; Killer's List Include Names of Mitch McConnell, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

A judge has been fatally shot in his home in New Lisbon, Wisconsin, as a suspect fired two shots inside his home. Former Juneau County Judge John Roemer was found zip-tied to a chair with a fatal gunshot wound on Friday.

Police officials reached inside his home nearly four hours after they received the first call. Authorities were engaged in negotiations with the gunman but their all attempts had failed.

Prime Suspect Found In The Basement

They found another man, 56, in the basement who had a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officials claimed that he is the prime suspect in the incident and is currently in a critical condition in a hospital.

Hit List Recovered From Suspect's Vehicle

Police have recovered a gun at the scene and from the suspect's vehicle found a hit list, which includes the name of Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell.

Neighbors have claimed that the churchgoer judge is a nice guy. But so far, officials have also not clarified the motive behind the killing and holding a hit list.

A Case of Domestic Terrorism

Officials are investigating the case as a homicide and a case of domestic terrorism. The judge who retired in 2007 also has a son, who is believed to have seen the attack.

Attorney General Josh Kaul told reporters that the attack appeared to be targeted. "The targeting was based on some sort of court case or court cases," said Kaul, according to The Sun.

Authorities also pointed out that the hit list included some other publicly named individuals, who have been notified.

A source related to Law enforcement told WTMJ that the suspect is a member of a former militia.

The suspect was taken to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel after the Juneau County SWAT Team entered the home at 10:15 pm although they received the first call at 6:15.

