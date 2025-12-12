Wisconsin Church Elder Arrested for Raping 13-Year-Old Girl, Incest

A Wisconsin church leader was arrested this week after a young girl reported him for years of sexual abuse, which started when she was as young as six years old and spanned several years.

Greg R. Douma, 58, has been charged with one count of repeated sexual assault of a child, three counts of child sexual assault, and one count of incest.

Pleasant Prairie Police said they were called on November 23 by a state Department of Children and Family Services employee about the case after the girl, who is under the age of 13, told staff at a mental hospital where she was a patient about it, as reported by Lake & McHenry County Scanner.

The girl told investigators that Douma was "doing things to her that makes babies."

A criminal complaint says that the girl said the abuse began when she was 6 or 7 years old and continued until she was 12. She said it started when Douma asked if she wanted to watch a video on his phone — she said she really liked to watch kitchen videos at the time — so she laid on her bed on her stomach watching the videos.

While she did, Douma raped her. The girl provided details about what happened and said the rapes continued because she "got to watch videos, and he got to do his, you know, when man and women put private to private, and it makes them feel good."

Douma reportedly told the girl that what he was doing was illegal and that if she told anyone, his wife would divorce him.

Finally, she called him last month. He asked her not to tell anyone what was happening, she said, but she told him she would not lie anymore. He responded, "okay," the complaint says.

Detectives say Douma confessed during an interview at the police station on Friday, saying that everything the girl said was true. He told police the frequency of the rapes increased over the past two years but could not guess how many times he raped the girl. It "happened an awful lot over the years," he said.

Douma was an elder with The Point church in Winthrop Harbor. He has since been scrubbed from the church's website and YouTube channel, the Scanner said. He was still listed in a "pastor appreciation" post on the church's Facebook page from November 1.

He appeared in Kenosha County Court on Monday and was given a $50,000 bond, which he promptly paid. He is due in court again on December 16.