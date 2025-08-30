The Winning Try Ending, Episode 12 (Finale) Preview, Spoilers

The Winning Try episode 12 will air on SBS on Saturday (August 30) at 9:50 PM KST. The Hanyang High rugby team is all set for the final match at the National Sports Festival in the finale. Captain Yoon Sung Joon and his teammates are expected to claim victory through their long-awaited debut.

The newly released stills show Sung Joon looking at his teammates with solemn intensity, with a determination to achieve their ultimate dream of winning the game. His teammates also seem unshaken by all the challenges as they aim for victory with their gestures.

Here is everything to know about The Winning Try episode 12, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch The Winning Try Episode 12?

People in Korea can watch the finale of this SBS sports drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Winning Try Episode 12:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

The Winning Try is an ongoing sports drama that premiered on SBS on Friday (July 25) at 9:50 PM KST. It revolves around the life of Joo Ga Ram, a former rugby star. The story begins after he gets entangled in a doping scandal, which turns his life upside down. Ga Ram becomes the new coach of the alma mater's rugby team with an ambition to make the team win at the National Sports Festival.

The mini-series stars Yoon Kye Sang, Kim Yo Han, Kim E Jun, Lee Su Chan, Yoon Jae Chan, Hwang Sung Bin, Woo Min Kyu, and Cho Han Gyeol. Screenwriter Im Jin A wrote the script, and Jang Young Seok directed it.