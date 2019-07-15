Last Sunday, was a memorable day as all three major sports events happened on July 14. It started with 2019 ICC cricket world cup and the hosts, the England cricket team won the trophy for the first time at Lord's cricket ground.

Later, Lewis Hamilton clinched sixth record victory in F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit in front of his home fans and then the Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic defeated the G.O.A.T Roger Federer in Wimbledon men's singles final to take his 16th Grand Slam title.

Here are some pictures from each event, which happened on super Sunday.

England won their firstICC cricket world cup
England won their firstICC cricket world cup
England beat New Zealand
Lewis Hamilton in British GP
Lweis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic Wimbledon champion
Roger Federer defeated by Novak Djokovic
