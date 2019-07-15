The Australian Open 2019 champion Novak Djokovic missed the French Open, but he clinched the victory in Wimbledon beating the 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer.

The first set of the Grand Slam men's tennis match ended with a tiebreaker and Djokovic took the first set 7-6. But Federer refused to be dominated by the current world No 1 and took the second set 6-1.

The third set was equally exciting and the defending champion took the set after the second tiebreaker of the match 7-6.

Even though Federer could not beat the top seed in the first and third set, the world No 3 took breakpoints in the fourth set to damage Djokovic's confidence. The 2018 Wimbledon champion minimized the gap after taking a breakpoint, but Federer was determined to take the set and finally did it 6-4.

In the 5th and the decider set the 32-year-old with his jaw-dropping skills defeated the 37-year-old Federer and clinched his 5th victory matching Björn Borg after winning the tie break 12 (7)- 12 (3).

Prior to this match n terms of head to head records the Swiss star Federer had defeated Djokovic 22 times, while the world No 1 has clinched the victory 25 times.

These two stars of the tennis universe met in 2006 at ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo, in Monaco for the first time and in the round of 64 matches, the G.O.A.T beat Djokovic 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

In the last three battles between this duo that includes 2016 Australian Open, 2018 ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati and ATP Masters 1000 Paris, now 16-time grand slam winner Djokovic defeated Federer. Two of them were semi-final matches and another one was Cincinnati final.

It should be noted that Djokovic, who was earlier coached by German legend Boris Becker won 13 final matched against Federer, while the Swiss ace only managed to win 6.