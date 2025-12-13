Wilmer Man Convicted of Sexually Torturing, Killing Romantic Rival in an Attempt to Win Over Woman He was Interested In

A Mobile County jury took a little over an hour on Friday to find a Wilmer man guilty of capital murder and sexual torture in the death of a man in 2021.

Jeffery Blackston, 30, was accused of brutally murdering 27-year-old Troy Barnhill. Prosecutors originally were seeking the death penalty but withdrew that last year after concluding that the defense claim that Blackston is intellectually disabled has merit.

Blackston is facing life in prison without possibility of parole, which Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks formally will impose in February.

"This was a very brutal murder," Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said. "The victim was beaten with an object. His throat was slashed – several injuries to the face and head."

Prosecutors presented evidence that Blackston sexually abused Barnhill during the attack. Evidence included Blackston's confession, in which he admitted to everything except the sexual abuse. He also told investigators where to find the murder weapon, according to testimony.

Prosecutors contended that Blackston was infatuated with a woman who had an on-again, off-again relationship with Barnhill. That woman, Stephanie Brooke Little, testified that she was angry at Barnhill for returning a pistol that she had to its rightful owner.

Little testified that she left Barnhill's house but before she did, she dragged his belongings into the yard and set them on fire. Prosecutors alleged that Blackston took it upon himself to attack Barnhill in a misguided attempt to win her favor.