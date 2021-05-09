Willie Spence: Why Did 'American Idol' Season 19 Finalist Make Katy Perry Cry?

American Idol frontrunner Willie Spence became an overnight sensation after his performance on Rihanna's 'Diamonds' went viral on the internet much before he won a spot in the show. He is likely to become the next 'American Idol'. The Season 19 finalist of American Idol is winning hearts with his performances in the ABC reality show competition. His heart-stopping rendition of Rihanna's song 'Diamonds' had left the audience breathless.

If Spence wins American Idol, he would be the 19th singer to achieve the American Idol title on the ABC show. Spence, 21, in one of the show's episodes, left judge Katy Perry crying with his duet performance with another contestant 'Kya Monee.' The pop singer stood with tears in her eyes while Spence and Monee performed Rihanna's 'Stay' mesmerizing all the other judges as well.

Technically, American Idol Season 19 is 'Season 4' of the ABC's reboot as 15 seasons of the reality TV show previously aired on Fox. American Idol is currently being judged by Perry, Bryan and Richie.

As American Idol Season 19 continues amid the unavoidable coronavirus pandemic, this season is unique. All the covid-19 guidelines will be observed during the filming of the TV reality show. Social distancing, wearing of masks and other CDC guidelines have been put into place.

'American Idol' Spoiler alerts

In this season, original American Idol judge Paula Abdul will also grace the show with her presence.

Spence will be seen masking up while walking around the theme park for the shows Disney night episode.

Watch Willie Spence Make Katy Perry Cry in This Video

Who is Willie Spence?

Spence was born in Palm Beach County. The young singer grew up in West Palm Beach, Florida, with African-American ethnicity. He is Georgia's favorite American Idol contestant who is gearing up for his big performance as the finalist among the top seven left in the singing competition. Spence's next performance will air on ABC at 8 P.M. this Sunday. The 'Coldplay' round of 'American Idol Season 9' this weekend will be open for live voting.

Talking about his stint in the show, Spence said, "Honestly, just keep doing what y'all doing, keep voting and supporting because this is definitely helping me and it's definitely motivating me. It is. I'm very thankful to be from Georgia."

Willie Spence Struggles With Overweight

The American Idol finalist had been struggling with overweight for several years. Spence once weighed around 600 pounds, which wasn't easy for him to cope with. Following a health scare, the American Idol singer focused on his health and lost around 200 pounds before auditioning for the 'American Idol' Season 19.