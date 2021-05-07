Korean TV Series 'Imitation' Release: Where to Watch the First Episode Starring Jeong Ji-so, Lee Jun-Young?

Korean drama Imitation, which is based on a popular webtoon of the same name, is all set to hit the Television screens on May 7, 2021. The South Korean television series stars an ensemble cast including Jung Ji-so, Lee Jun-young, Jeong Yun-ho, and Park Ji-Yeon.

The story of Imitation revolves around the lives of idols in the entertainment industry. It is centered around the secret romance between a member of a rookie girl group and a member of the top boy group in the industry. The webtoon of the Korean drama has already made a mark exceeding 4.6 billion views at present. The Korean TV series also got mentioned in the 2020 Korea Contents Awards.

The series will have Jung Ji-so portray the character of Lee Ma-ha, Lee Jun-young as Kwon Ryok, Park Ji-Yeon as La Li-ma, Jeong Yun-Ho as Lee Yu-Jin while Jung Ji Soo, Minseo, and Lim Na Young are set to form the Tea Party group.

When and Where to Watch Korean Drama 'Imitation'?

The Korean TV series is all set to air on KBS2's Friday 23:10 KST time slot starting from May 7, 2021. The TV series will also be streamed on Viki Global TV or iQIYI.

How many Episodes are there in TV Series 'Imitation'?

Directed by Han Hyun-hee, the K-drama 'Imitation' has 12 episodes in total which will also have English Subtitles.

Upcoming K-Dramas/ Korean Web Series in May

Mine

This K-drama is all set to release on May 8. The series stars Lee Bo-young, Kim Seo-Hyung, Lee Hyun-Wook, Ok Ja-Yeon, Cha Hak-Yeon in the lead roles. The series will be available to watch on Netflix.

Doom at Your Service

This K-drama will release on May 10. Starring Park Bo-young, Seo In-Guk, Lee Soo-hyuk this Korean TV series is revolved around Tak Dong-Kyung (Park Bo-young), an editor whose life is at a crossroads. It will be streamed on Viki Global TV.

Move to Heaven

It is set to release on May 14. The series has an ensemble cast including Lee Je-hoon, Tang Jun-sang, Hong Seung-hee, Ji Jin-hee, Lim Won-hee, Choi Soo-young. It revolves around the character Sang-gu (Lee Je-hoon) and his nephew Geu-Ru (Tang Jun-sang), a 20-year-old with Asperger's syndrome. It will be streamed on the popular OTT platform Netflix.

Racket Boys

The much-awaited Korean TV series starring Kim Sang-Kyung, Oh Na-ra, Park Hyo-Joo will release on May 17. The story of this K-drama centers around the lives of a group of Haenam Seo Middle School students who dream of becoming professional badminton players. The Korean drama will be streamed on Netflix.