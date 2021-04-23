William Saliba X-Rated Video Leak: Did Arsenal Defender Film French Footballer Masturbating?

Arsenal defender William Saliba has been handed a one-month suspension by the French FA over his X-rated video that went viral on social media. The French Football Association opened an investigation into the scandalous incident wherein the footballer was involved. The X-rated video, which is believed to be three years old, was widely circulated online.

Although Saliba initially posted the video on Snapchat, he then deleted it from the app. However, the X-rated video clip resurfaced earlier this year and went viral on social media. The FFF immediately took the step to set up a disciplinary commission to investigate the scandalous video, which was considered harmful to the image of the French federation and football as a whole, according to reports.

Reportedly, the RMC Sport report says that the commission has decided to hand Saliba a one-month ban from the French national team at all age groups over the X-rated video scandal. Moreover, the player will not face any time on the sidelines. Another Premier League player, Brighton teenager Ulrick Eneme Ella, was also found to play a role in the scandalous video clip and has been punished for it. They have been handed a three-month suspension, only one of which is suspended.

In the video clip, the Arsenal defender was seen filming himself in a locker room of the French youth football team when another player was sitting inside naked masturbating while watching a video.

William Saliba is a 20-year-old professional French footballer who plays as a defender for Ligue 1 club Nice on loan from Premier League club Arsenal. Saliba started playing football at the age of six and signed his first contract when he turned 17. Born in Bondy, Seine-Saint-Denis, Saliba made his professional debut with Ligue 1 on 25 September 2018 with a 3–2 win over Toulouse.

Saliba is regarded as one of the best young center-backs in European football. He was back on loan with boyhood club Saint-Etienne after Premier League club Arsenal agreed to pay $34 million to bring the teenage footballer to north London during the summer of 2019.

Arsenal defender William Saliba's net worth is estimated to be $1 Million, according to reports.

Saliba, who ended up in hot water for an old x-rated video clip of his teammate openly masturbating in the dressing room, is officially single. While he might have probably set his eyes on a girl being vocal, for the time being, could be ill-advised.

