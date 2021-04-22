Ronda Rousey Pregnant; WWE Raw Champion Reveals News in YouTube Video With Travis Browne

Ronda Rousey is pregnant. The former WWE Raw Women's champion is expecting her first child with husband Travis Browne. The 34-year-old athlete on Wednesday revealed in a video on YouTube that she is four months pregnant. The ex-Raw women's champion and her hubby Browne tied the knot in Hawaii in August 2017.

"I have been pregnant since January. Can't hide it anymore so it's time to show it off," the WWE champion said while flaunting her baby bump alongside her hubby and MMA fighter Travis Browne in the YouTube video. The couple was also trying to find out about their pregnancy in the sweet video footage.

Rousey also said that the couple will share much more about their pregnancy along the way and teased an upcoming gender reveal in the video announcement.

At the end of the video, the mom-to-be says, "We're really excited for you all to meet [the baby] just like we are. ... Baddest baby on the planet coming to you soon, September 22!" which means the little bundle of joy is due in September.

The video also shows Ronda's ultrasound session. The baby inside Ronda's belly can be seen moving onscreen while the doctor can be heard saying, "We are measuring the baby 11 weeks and 5 days."

Watch: Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne Reveal Their Pregnancy

Moreover, creating much curiosity to watch the video, the description on Ronda Rousey's YouTube channel read, "The question that has been asked for many moons has an answer: is Ronda Rousey pregnant? Well, Travis Browne and Ronda have an announcement to make... Because they just made a baby."

Rousey had earlier cleared up pregnancy rumors after reports claimed she was leaving the ring of WWE to start a family. "I honestly don't know why [anyone] feels [they're] an authority to speak on plans for my uterus. It's my vagina, my life, keep the speculations to yourself. Leave me and my reproductive organs alone," the former WWE champion told media in January 2019, according to reports.

Ronda Rousey's Net Worth

The former WWE fame had won 12 consecutive fights and became the first-ever UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion. Reportedly, Ronda Rousey is one of the richest MMA fighters in the world with a net worth estimated to be around $13 million as of January 2021.

Travis Browne's Net Worth

Meanwhile, her husband Travis Browne, who is an American mixed martial artist, has a net worth of $500,000, according to reports.