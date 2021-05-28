William Amos: Canadian MP Caught Urinating During Virtual Meeting Weeks After Getting Caught Naked on Zoom Call

Canadian lawmaker William Amos has once again been caught unaware on camera less than two months after appearing completely naked on a parliamentary feed.

The Quebec MP posted a statement on Twitter on Friday saying that during a virtual session of the House of Commons the previous day, he urinated on camera.

"Last night, while attending House of Commons proceedings virtually, in a non-public setting, I urinated without realizing I was on camera. I am deeply embarrassed by my actions and the distress they may have caused anybody who witnessed them," Amos wrote on a statement on social media late Thursday night.

Amos said the incident was "accidental" and could not be viewed by the public but was nonetheless "completely unacceptable" and that he apologizes without reservation. He also said that he was temporarily stepping away from his role as parliamentary secretary to Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne and from his committee work so that he can "seek assistance." However, the statement offered no explanation as to what he would be seeking help for.

Amos Caught Naked During Legislative Zoom Meeting Last Month

As previously reported, Amos grabbed headlines last month after hewas recorded on camera after appearing completely naked in his office during a parliamentary meeting on Zoom. An image of the Liberal lawmaker standing behind a desk between the Quebec and Canadian flags, with his private parts hidden by what appears to be a mobile phone in one hand went viral on social media after MP Sebastien Lemire took a picture of the internal video feed.

At the time, Amos apologized for the "unfortunate error" and said he accidentally turned on his camera while changing into work clothes following a jog. "I sincerely apologize to my colleagues in the House of Commons for this unintentional distraction. Obviously, it was an honest mistake and it won't happen again," he said at the time. Lemire later issued an apology for taking the screenshot.

Amos, who serves as the parliamentary secretary to Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, has represented Pontiac, Quebec since 2015.