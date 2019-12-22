WrestleMania 35 saw a monumental change in WWE. For the first time in the history of the company, the biggest event of the calendar – WrestleMania – was headlined by female wrestlers. Interestingly, this was predicted almost a year back. Most expected the main event of WM 35 to be Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte. But WWE added Becky Lynch to the mix to great effect.

So, what about next year? Will we see the same thing happening again? Would women again main event WrestleMania in its 36th edition? Unfortunately, as of now, it seems unlikely. The reasons are easy to spot. There isn't any rivalry which has grown to be of proportions required for WrestleMania's biggest match.

It seems like the biggest draw from women's division at the moment is the rivalry between The Kabuki Warriors and the strange team of Charlotte and Lynch. They had a very good match at TLC but it's hard to accept this rivalry going on till WM 36. Even if it does, it can't be the main event.

Also, the men's division is brimming with feuds which seem to be more power-packed. However, things could change in the three months which remain for the WM 36. There will be the Royal Rumble and that could give birth to a fitting story-line for a big occasion.

Let's also think which wrestlers are most likely to be part of a women's match if it be the main event. Surely, Becky has to be one of them. Her star power has gone through the roof in the last year. She needs to have a worthy opponent. Only Charlotte qualifies as that. But these two battled it out last year, albeit in a triple-threat match. We can't have a repeat.

Bayley and Sasha Banks have been good but not at level where they can be main-eventers at WrestleMania. So, it can be said with some confidence that, as things stand today, the main event at WrestleMania 36 will feature male wrestlers and not women. However, that doesn't mean that women's wrestling has taken a step back.