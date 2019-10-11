The "Men in Black" star, Will Smith's new movie "Gemini Man" isn't all that thrilling according to the critics. The film is an action thriller that is directed by the Oscar-winning filmmaker, Ang Lee and the screenplay is by David Benioff, Billy Ray and Darren Lemke.

The movie seems like a one-dimensional thriller and the depth on every other front seems to be missing. However, it is successful in highlighting and emphasising the 3D qualities but the essence of the story seems to be lacking. The film also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen and Benedict Wong alongside Will Smith.

Ang Lee has made movies like "Brokeback Mountain" and "The Life of Pi" and these movies have won him extensive praises and accolades. Being the winner of three Academy Awards in the past, Ang Lee is one of the most eminent filmmakers of our time.

The 64-year-old director loves experimenting and he has done so in his previous movies like "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk". In "Gemini Man", he shoots at 120 frames per second in contrast to the customary 24 frames per second.

Smith in "Gemini Man" plays the role of Henry Brogan, who is a government operative or in other words an assassin. After being involved in numerous assignments and missions he finally decides to put an end to the job.

The 3D imagery in the movie is noteworthy and satisfactory. The movie has a younger version of Will Smith and the directors have done a pretty good job by using technology (special effects) to erase all signs of ageing just to make sure that the 51-year-old actor looks much younger. These effects did convince the audience and it feels like you are looking at Smith who is in his early 20s.

The movie has a pretty good chase and action sequence as a result of which watching it in a theatre that has higher frame rates makes the experience even better. It has been shot in 120 frames per second rate which is accompanied by a high definition 4K 3D. These sequences will surely make your experience much more thrilling.