Will Smith's son Jaden Smith is all set to enthrall the audience and perform a love concert in Singapore for the first time as the rapper announced he'll set the stage on fire at the nightclub Zouk on October 24, 2019.

The 20-year-old rapper just dropped his second album Erys in July and has been a worldwide hit. The young lad is known for the hit tracks Icon and Fallen, two songs from his 2017 debut album Syre, which ruled the billboard charts across the world.

Jaden Smith, who is lovingly known as the Karate Kid, first came into the limelight as he starred alongside his daddy deartest Will Smith in the 2006 released superhit movie The Pursuit Of Happyness. Four years later, he starred in the martial arts drama The Karate Kid and carved a name for himself all by his own. The talented Jaden also acted in The Get Down, a hip-hop drama series on Netflix in 2016-17.

Jaden made his music debut the same year Karate Kid released in 2010 and went on to feature in Canadian pop star Justin Bieber's American Top 10 single Never Say Never. He even put out a self-released mixtape called The Cool Cafe: Cool Tape Vol. 1 in 2012.

If you think movies and music is Jaden Smith's only two passions, you're wrong! He's also connected with fashion and launched his own clothing and lifestyle brand MSFTSrep with sister Willow Jaden. He made headlines all over the world in 2016, for being the first male to model luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton's womenswear.

Jaden Smith was also in the news recently for his vegan diet which didn't go as well as planned and his skin suffered dark circles. The rapper has now switched from vegan to vegatarian diet. Though he doesn't eat meat, he consumes animal products such as milk and dairy. ''I also just wanna say that I'm vegetarian, that I've tried to be vegan. I'm vegetarian, you know, I've tried to eat vegan meals. I'll go vegan for a week or so but for the past year I've been vegetarian,'' he said.