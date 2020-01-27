It's 2020 and we're very close to witnessing Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S20 flagship smartphone series. The yet-to-be-launched phones seem to have already gathered a lot of pre-launch hype, with the rumour mill refusing to remain calm even for a day.

While we wait with bated breath for the special Samsung Galaxy S20 Unpacked event that is to take place on February 11, we wonder what's going to be the fate of the Korean giant's older flagships.

Galaxy S8/Note 8 Android 10 update

Now, a lot of people have been sticking on to Samsung's older flagships including the two-year-old Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8, and are they're loving every bit of it, except for one thing – updates.

Samsung, as many already know, hasn't really a good track record when it comes to giving timely security and OTA (over-the-air) software updates for its relatively older smartphones, including its past flagships. But there's always hope and it seems like Samsung could do the unthinkable this year, well at least that's what the company's customer representatives say.

Samsung customer representatives giving hope to users

According to a report from SamMobile, Samsung's customer representatives are once again giving people hope that their Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 smartphones will be getting the Android 10 update.

The company's reps have been saying this for a very long time and it seems like they're doing it again, despite there being no mention of the two phones in Samsung's Android 10/ One UI 2.9 update roadmap.

Samsung's Android update policy

It's a known fact that Samsung only provides only two Android version updates in a device's lifespan and both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 have got two Android version updates already in the form of Android Oreo and Android Pie.

However, it seems likely that the customer reps are ill-informed about this policy and haven't yet got a memo regarding this and continue to say that the phones are still eligible for the Android 10 update which they claim will come this year.

Ill-informed or giving users false hope?

It could either be a case of the Samsung representatives having absolutely no clue whatsoever or could also simply be a case of them telling customers what they want to hear in order to keep the customers happy while they wait for the so-called update which they possibly would never get.

Either way, Samsung is trying to keep its existing customers loyal to the brand by giving them false hope but we might be wrong and hopefully, Samsung could go against its update policy and provide that much-needed Android 10 update to these two phones which are still pretty capable smartphones.

However, even if Samsung ends going against its past policy up provides a third Android OS update, it will probably be the last update for these two phones.

Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will get Android 10 in Feb

Meanwhile, Samsung has updated its Android 10 update roadmap in many countries bro include the relatively newer Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus smartphones on the list. The two devices are slated to get the update in February, while in some markets such as the Netherlands, the update will be rolled out in late January. Also, the One UI 2.0 beta program for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus has been ongoing for two months now but the stable update is yet to be rolled out.

Elsewhere, Galaxy Note 9 users in many countries have already begun receiving the Android 10 OTA update. So, if you own the Galaxy Note 9, check for the update now, and if you own a Galaxy S9/S9 Plus, you'll probably have to wait for a week or two.