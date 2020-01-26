Samsung is working hard and leaving no stone unturned to taste success with its upcoming flagship smartphone series Galaxy S20. The South Korean smartphone giant would offer its forthcoming earbud-style headphone Galaxy Buds Plus as a token of gratitude to select Galaxy S20 buyers.

According to trusted tipster Evan Blass (@EvaLeaks), Samsung would give away the upcoming free earbuds to all customers who pre-order the Galaxy S20+ and it's premium camera edition Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The Galaxy Earbuds+

A poster embedded in Evan's tweet hints that the upcoming edition of Galaxy Buds looks quite identical to its predecessor. The new truly wireless headset would boast a more-capable 85 mAh battery compared to its earlier version's 58 mAh. It would be capable of offering 12 hours of claimed battery life in a single charge. The upcoming earbuds would lack the much-required noise-cancellation feature, indicating a lower price tag. The Galaxy Buds+ would feature two to four microphones per buds to offer better wireless calling experience and noise cancellation.

As per the norms of the technology world, the upcoming series of earbuds should also come with a range of improvements including longer battery life, better listening experience and more ergonomics.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

Like all Samsung-designed flagship phones, the Galaxy S20 Plus 5G edition would come along with a 6.7-inch WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone would pack a 64 MP telephoto lens, a 12 MP ultra-wide camera and a 10 MP selfie shooter. The primary camera would be capable of offering 3x optical zoom, while its selfie shooter can record 4K videos at 60fps. It will house a 4,500mAh battery, which is 500 mAh more than the Galaxy S20 and include Dolby Atmos Stereo speakers by AKG and IP68 certification.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung is eyeing smartphone camera aficionados with the new Galaxy S20 Ultra. The device will have a 108 MP wide-angle camera, a 48MP telephoto camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera alongside a ToF sensor. It would house a 40 MP selfie shooter, a 5000 mAh battery, Dolby Atmos Stereo Speakers by AKG and IP68 certification.