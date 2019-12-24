The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, might call off their six-week break and return to Sandringham Palace for Christmas. The couple is presently on a six-week break from their royal duties and spending time in Canada.

As per The Sun, the royals have urged the couple to return from their break to attend the Christmas festivities with the family. According to the paper, one family member told a friend, "Even before the Duke became ill, many were at a loss as to why Harry and Meghan would miss what could be one of the last family Christmases with the Queen and Philip. They are absolutely entitled to a proper break and privacy, but they've had six weeks off."

"What about some lovely family photos and memories with baby Archie? Many of the family were very keen to see him over Christmas but were told they couldn't as they were abroad. There is a feeling they are being inconsiderate and selfish, given the Queen and Philip's advancing age. They're in Canada to process everything — including whether they still want to be working royals. But they really should have thought about returning," continued the family member.

A terrible year for the monarchy

This year, the royal family's Christmas is not as cheerful as it was in previous years. Four days ago, the 98-year-old Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital for an emergency condition from a pre-existing health issue.

With the British sovereign Queen Elizabeth II, turning 93 this year, concerns are being raised about her retirement plans. Prince Andrew's sex scandal and his friendship with American paedophile Jeffery Epstein was a massive blow to the monarchy. There have also been reports about the fallout between Prince William and Prince Harry.

Queen had permitted Harry and Meghan to take leave

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are presently reported to be in Canada. According to rumours, the royal couple is apparently mulling over whether to continue as royals or not.

Buckingham Palace had issued a statement in November about the six-week break being taken by the couple, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month. Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, their royal highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the duchess's mother Doria. This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen," it said.