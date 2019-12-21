Though used to dominating headlines, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been quiet and hidden away during their six-week hiatus from royal duties. Part of the reason the royal duo has been able to lie so low is that it has been confirmed that the pair are currently spending the Christmas holiday in Canada.

However, while it might be a well-deserved break for the couple, sources close to the royal family say some members are "disappointed" with Harry and Meghan's choice to forego Christmas at Sandringham.

The royal source said that while Queen Elizabeth gave her permission for Harry and Meghan to spend the holidays away from the royals and with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, others are not happy that the Sussexes are not spending Christmas with the monarch and her husband, Prince Philip, in light of their advanced years.

"Some members of the family think the couple should have considered queen and Prince Philip's advancing age," the insider explained as reported by Entertainment Tonight. "After all, at 93 and it being Archie's first Christmas, neither Her Majesty the Queen nor Prince Philip will be around forever," the source added.

Prince Philip might spend Christmas in hospital

In fact, Prince Philip was recently rushed to the hospital on Friday, shortly after arriving in Norfolk. According to a statement released by Buckingham Palace, Philip sought medical care as "a precautionary measure to treat a pre-existing condition." It is reported that he "hopes" he will be able to return to Sandringham in time for Christmas, per Vanity Fair. He will turn 99-year-old in just six months' time.

The Queen also had her own health scare back in 2016, when a heavy cold over the holidays worried courtiers and the public alike.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose Canada as their holiday destination

Many royal fans thought that Harry and Meghan would spend Christmas either at Frogmore Cottage or Meghan's hometown of Los Angeles, so the news that the pair was in Canada came as a bit of a surprise. However, a statement released by the palace claimed that it showed just how much Harry and Meghan esteem the commonwealth nation.

"The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family. They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son," the statement read as reported by People.

Though some members of the royal family might be disappointed in the Sussexes' decision to head to the Great White North, the time away might be just the reset the couple needs. The pair have openly confessed to having difficulty adjusting to royal life, particularly with the media spotlight, and even the royal family has been concerned about the duo's mental health.