Judge Schroeder Hugs Kyle Rittenhouse, Gets Invited to Celebration Party? Bizarre Theories Post Acquittal

Conspiracy theories about Judge Bruce Schroeder hugging Kyle Rittenhouse and getting invited for a party post his acquittal in the Kenosha shooting incident have surfaced on social media.

Rittenhouse had shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz during the protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Aug. 25 last year. On Friday, the court acquitted him of all charges including homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangerment.

How Rumors About Schroeder-Rittenhouse Started?

Rittenhouse's acquittal in the homicide trial drew a mixed response from the social media users. In a tweet, The Daily Show wrote; "JUST IN: Judge Schroeder sentences Kyle Rittenhouse to come give him a big hug." Soon the same sentiment was shared by multiple social media users.

"Verdict is outrageous. Open season on protesters. Judge needs to be removed his actions throughout the trial was bizarre and appears to be siding with the defendant and gave rotten house a hug. Totally outrageous," responded a user.

"He's celebrating. Very happy tonight. He'll likely end up regretting this at some point, hopefully sooner than later and have a miserable life but that was never the real point. A message has been sent. It's the wrong message and we're all going to pay the price," wrote another.

A separate tweet by @WajahatAli, a columnist with The Daily Beast, tweeted, "Judge Schroeder invited to Kyle Rittenhouse's celebration party tonight?" sparking the speculations.

"I heard he was invited for Thanksgiving...and also a hunting expedition," responded a user as another added," Isn't it at the judges house?"

Trial's Outcome Angers Many

Terming the trial rigged many social media users expressed their anger over Rittenhouse's acquittal. "kyle rittenhouse was always going to walk free when you've got a judge who on day 1 forbid the murder victims from being referred to as victims ,, this whole trial was a sham," tweeted a user.

"I shouldn't have to say it, but I'm going to. Kyle Rittenhouse murdered three people. I don't care what the "justice" system or a jury of his "peers" or that judge says, he is a murderer. I hope those families find peace, because they sure as f**k didn't get justice," stated a user.

Here are some more reactions to the verdict: