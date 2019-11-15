Hobbs & Shaw was Universal Pictures' first attempt at making a Fast & Furious spin-off and now they are potentially hoping to create an entirely new universe based on the long-running franchise. Though the first title didn't fare well at the box office, it's not all over for the Dwayne Johnson headed F&F universe.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw had one of the lowest box office openings of its franchise. But the movie is still considered as a success with a total earning of over $758 million globally.

It was made with the mindset to churn out a sequel and the film's ending & post-credits scene essentially confirms that a second installment is certain. Moreover, the new franchise set itself apart from the existing F&F universe with a new cast & plot but could that storyline influence the upcoming Fast & Furious 9? Here's what Leitch thinks:

"There's definitely opportunities for them, but that's really a studio question." Leitch said speaking to Comicbook: "I tried my best to make this a real fertile world outside of Fast... The world's their oyster so I hope they take part in the fertile ground and explore it."

Fast & Furious 9 recently wrapped up its filming and as earlier confirmed by the star, Johnson wasn't able to be part of the project due to Hobbs & Shaw. Perhaps, the feud among the cast could have played a role as well but The Rock seems hopeful for Fast 10.

There's no question that Johnson's involvement in Fast 10 would possibly also explain Luke Hobbs' absence in Fast & Furious 9 and the threat he faced/faces along with Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw.

The 9th installment could also go by introducing the returning cast via a post-credits scene. But it is certain at the moment and is pure speculation. Hobbs & Shaw movie also came close to bringing star Keanu Reeves on board to play as the leader of the terrorist organization called Eteon.

Unfortunately, talks fell apart due to schedule conflicts but if the franchise succeeds at signing on the John Wick star, it is likely to play out in the main franchise as well. Fast & Furious 9 will hit theatres on May 22, 2020.