Action-based movies are still one of the biggest money racking blockbusters in Hollywood and recent films like John Wick and Atomic Blonde have turned out to be the best examples. Surprisingly, both titles were created by director David Leitch who also helmed the recently released Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

For those unaware, Leitch was one of the directors who worked alongside his long-time collaborator Chad Stahelski on John Wick. However, Leitch didn't end up receiving a co-director credit but he still executive produced the first and second film.

During an interview with CInemaBlend, the director was given an interesting 'hypothetical' scenario. Leitch was asked to choose his side of a fighter if John Wick and Fast & Furious' Hobbs & Shaw went head-to-head. But answering that question seems to be complicated for the director.

"Seeing as how I've been a part of creating both of them, it's hard to answer. I think it would be a damn good fight," Leitch said. Now, we should have expected something along those lines, but these sorts of questions turn up on the Internet every couple of months or so.

As much as the idea of pitting them against each other sound terrific, both franchise world's aren't interconnected for fans to witness such a showdown. However, John Wick's titular star, Keanu Reeves did come close to playing opposite Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. However, a deal was never signed to schedule conflicts.

On the bright side, there still seems to be hope for Reeves to join the Fast & Furious franchise in the future. It was rumored that the John Wick actor would have played as the leader of the terrorist organization, Eteon in Hobbs & Shaw.0000

In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, even the film's producer/writer Chris Morgan spoke about his interest to sign on the Matrix star.

"So, I've been trying to get him in the franchise for a while, and it's always schedule doesn't work out, or something happens."

Hobbs & Shaw is available on Blu-ray and DVD.