Experts believe that black holes are the most mysterious and powerful space bodies in the universe. They claimed that these dark entities have the strongest gravitational pull and as a result, even light cannot escape from its clandestine clutches. Any object that gets closers to the black hole will be devoured by this space entity and this point of no return is called the 'event horizon'. So, will the earth fall into this trap ever?

Experts believe that earth does not need to worry from the threats of a black hole as the closest black hole to Earth that we know of is V616 Monocerotis, and it is located approximately 3,300 light-years away. If earth comes 800,000 kilometres around this black hole, this dark entity will devour the blue planet, and luckily, this will not happen at least in our lifetime.

In 2008, Neil deGrasse Tyson, a popular American physicist had revealed that the way in which humans die after getting devoured by a black hole will be undoubtedly a dreaded experience.

"The gravity of the black hole is extreme, light doesn't even escape. The escape velocity is so high, the speed of light is not good enough, so if the light doesn't come out, nothing is coming out. You fall in, you're not coming out – it's a one-way trip. As you fall in, you don't just die because you disappear. You die long before you disappear, as you fall in the gravity at your feet is greater than the gravity at your head. Your feet start falling in before your head does and it's a bad situation to be in. Initially, it feels like a stretch, it's cosmic yoga, but then the stretch continues beyond the comfort level," said Tyson, Express.co.uk reports.

In the meantime, astronomers at Radboud University in the Netherlands are apparently planning to take sharper images of black holes which may help humans to know more about these dark entities. As a part of this ambitious project, the research team is planning to place two or three satellites in a circular orbit around the earth, and they have named it the Event Horizon Imager (EHI).