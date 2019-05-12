It was on April 10 that space scientists unveiled the first ever picture of a black hole snapped by the Event Horizon Telescope. The image showed a dark entity surrounded by bright light, and experts revealed that this supermassive black hole is located at the center of the galaxy Messier 87.

Now, astronomers at Radboud University in the Netherlands have shared their future plans to work on a project aimed at taking sharper images of black holes which may help humans to know more about these dark entities. The research team aims to place two or three satellites in a circular orbit around Earth to take images of black holes, and they have named it the Event Horizon Imager (EHI).

It should be noted that the resolution of radio telescopes will be limited due to its size. To avoid this issue, researchers are planning to turn Earth into a planet-size virtual telescope by installing a network of dish telescopes around the world. Researchers at Radboud believes that these network of dish telescopes could help to snap crystal clear image of black holes in the future.

"There are lots of advantages to using satellites instead of permanent radio telescopes on Earth, as with the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT). In space, you can make observations at higher radio frequencies, because the frequencies from Earth are filtered out by the atmosphere," Roelofs added. "The distances between the telescopes in space are also larger. This allows us to take a big step forward. We would be able to take images with a resolution more than five times what is possible with the EHT," said Freek Roelofs, a researcher at Radboud University in a recent statement.

A few days back, Louise Riofrio, a former NASA scientist had claimed that there could be a black hole at the center of the earth. Riofrio made these comments while talking to Blake cousins, a conspiracy theorist duo who operates the YouTube channel 'Third Phase of Moon'.

"While people have looked for black holes in space, there could be a black hole in the last place they would think – beneath their feet inside the Earth. It would be a tiny thing – almost the grain of sound but as heavy as the moon. Billions of years ago, the Earth would have revolved around this black hole – that black hole is responsible for generating our heat," said Riofrio during the talk.