It's been a while since limousine driver and daredevil "Mad" Mike Hughes attempted to fly on his home-made rocket to prove that the Earth is flat. Hopefully, he will proceed with his earlier promise of flying 5,000 feet into the air this year.

Hughes gained the attention of the public a couple of years ago after proposing his wild ideas about ways on how he could prove that the Earth is flat. As a strong supporter of the flat Earth theory, Hughes strongly believes that NASA is being operated by a secret organization that's focused on hiding the truth about the real shape of the planet.

He also believes the agency has never sent anyone to space before and that its astronauts are actively lying about their experiences in space. To prove his claims, Hughes noted that he's willing to launch himself thousands of meters into the air using a rocket he built himself. Hughes' goal is to photograph Earth from the sky to show the absence of a curvature.

Hughes' first successful launch took place on March 25, 2018, at the Mojave Desert. He was able to do so by converting a mobile home into a ramp for his home-made rocket, which propelled him 571 meters into the air. Although he was not able to accomplish his goal of proving his flat-Earth theory during his stunt, he was still happy that he went through with it, no matter how dangerous it was.

"Relieved," Hughes told reporters at the scene after successfully completing the much-awaited launch. "I'm tired of people saying I chickened out and didn't build a rocket. I'm tired of that stuff. I manned up and did it."

Earlier this year, Hughes was supposed to carry out his second launch. In August, he said that he wanted to launch himself 1,524 meters into the air. He was hoping that this would be high enough to see if the Earth really has a curvature or not. Unfortunately, due to technical issues as well as problems with Hughes' health, the launch was cancelled.

Since then, Hughes has not yet indicated when he plans to carry out another launch event. As scientific experts point, if the limousine driver really wants to know for himself if the Earth is flat or not, it would be easier and much safer if he would just attach a camera to a weather balloon instead of a flying on a home-made rocket.