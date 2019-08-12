Last year, Mike Hughes, a popular flat earther better known by the name Mad Mike, propelled himself 1875 feet into California sky using his homemade rocket in an attempt to prove the earth is flat. Now, Mad Mike is again back in action and he is apparently planning to reach a higher altitude on Sunday, August 11.

Mike Hughes' attempt to reach an altitude of 5,000 feet will be filmed by the Science Channel for their upcoming series 'Homemade Astronauts'. Hughes believes that reaching such an altitude using his homemade rocket will be a crucial step to prove that the earth is not spherical but a flat disc.

Earlier, Mad Mike had revealed that his ultimate aim is to soar past the Karman Line, a boundary where the sky ends and space begins. Mike believes that crossing the Karman Line is essential to know the real shape of the earth.

When compared to last year's launch, the attempt on Sunday will be much riskier as Hughes is planning to blast himself more than twice as high into the sky before dropping back to Earth at a staggering speed of 643 kilometres per hour. It should be noted that Hughes had plummeted back to the earth in 2018 at a speed of 563 kilometres per hour.

Even though dismissed by space agencies like NASA, flat earth theory is gaining popularity in all nooks of the globe. As per flat earth believers, the earth is not a globe but a flat disc protected by ice walls in Antarctica. These conspiracy theorists also argue that the images of earth released by NASA are all animated, and these pictures are intentionally trying to brainwash the general public.

A few months back, former England cricket captain Andrew Flintoff had claimed that earth's shape is like a turnip, and made it clear that he is obsessed with the Flat Earth concept.