Will BTS Perform at President Yoon Seok Yeol's Inauguration Ceremony? Transition Committee Reveals

BTS will not perform at the inauguration ceremony of President Yoon Seok Yeol, the Presidential Transition Committee confirmed. The committee chairman Park Joo Seon revealed that BTS members -- RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook -- would not attend the inauguration ceremony. The committee has decided not to invite the K-pop idols to the event, which will take place next month.

Last week, the Presidential Transition Committee in charge, Park Joo Seon, hinted about the boy band's performance during his appearance on the KBS Radio show Joo Jin Woo Live. He said the committee is possibly discussing the possibility of inviting the K-pop group to perform at the inauguration ceremony.

Shortly, a representative of Big Hit Music stated the boy group did not receive any form of invitation. The firm came to know about it through media reports, the representative added.

In response, the public relations of the Presidential Transition Committee said they did not contact or made any proposal with the BTS agency for the inauguration ceremony of President Yoon Seok Yeol. Though the committee reviewed the possibility of inviting the boy band to perform at the event, they decided not to do so.

The Presidential Transition Committee's Response

Now, the Presidential Transition Committee has confirmed that BTS will not perform at the inauguration ceremony of South Korea's Next President. The chairman of the transition committee Park Joo Seon held a press conference on Monday to confirm the news. He said the event will be held with performances by unknown stars, youth, children, and vulnerable groups.

"We indeed reviewed various proposals, including BTS performing at the inauguration ceremony. However, during the review process, it was evaluated that it was right to prepare the ceremony with children, youth, vulnerable groups, and unknown stars and go with the basic principle of genuine national harmony", the transition committee chairman said.

Park Joo Seon then said it was inappropriate to invite the K-pop idols this time. It may be difficult to include the performance of a world-famous boy band with a limited inauguration budget.

"We didn't think it was appropriate to invite BTS this time. Especially with a limited inauguration budget, it may be difficult to bring world-famous stars like BTS, so we have concluded not to invite them this time. We hope that there will be an opportunity to invite them when there is a public event worthy of BTS's status and reputation", he added.

The inauguration ceremony of President Yoon Seok Yeol will take place on May 10