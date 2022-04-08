Joe Budden Under Fire for Calling BTS 'Chinese', Saying He Hates Them

Former rapper and American media personality Joe Budden has received criticisms from the BTS Army for his comments against the boy band members. Budden said he hates them for no reason and said the K-pop idols are from China on The Joe Budden Podcast episode of April 6.

The rapper was commenting about the band members' performance at the Grammy Awards 2022 when he revealed his feelings about the South Korean pop band. "I hate them BTS n***as," he said. When the co-hosts, Ice and Ish, asked him for the reason, Budden said he does not need a reason to hate them.

"I don't want to hear that s**t. I don't want to see them dance moves. I don't want to see you come down from the sky in a little umbrella. I don't want to see your four f***ing codies come from the audience and then link up like Voltron to do all of the 98 Degrees moves. I don't want to see none of that s**t. I don't want to see it. I know they are big, I know it's China, I don't want to see it", he said.

The American media personality then referred to BTS as Korea*NSYNC when his co-hosts reminded him the band members are from South Korea. He then asked the listeners why people need a reason to hate popular music bands and their works.

"Why do y'all think that because a group is big or an act is big, and they're talented that you can't hate them?" he wondered.

BTS Army's Reactions

When the comments Budden made about the K-pop boy band captured the attention of their fandom, they expressed their disapproval on Twitter. A netizen claimed that the former rapper does not know anything about the boy group's Grammy performance, and he is saying all these things out of jealousy.

"Joe Budden pulling shit about BTS out his ass, but he sure knew every little detail of their grammy performance. that's a lot of attention paid to someone you supposedly "hate" for no goddamn reason. jealousy is a disease and Joe Budden is one step away from the grave", the Twitter user stated.

Another Netizen commented about Budden's ignorant comments. The person said there is nothing wrong with disliking a popular music act, but his ignorant comments were unnecessary.

"Joe Budden is such a b***h a** hater. I mean... there's nothing wrong with not liking BTS, everyone has different music tastes and... but the ignorant comments he made were just so unnecessary", the Netizen wrote.

The third person called the American media personality a racist and xenophobic who is jealous of the successful journey of BTS.

"Just heard the Joe Budden podcast clip of him hating BTS. Just say you are racist and xenophobic, a lot quicker than claiming you hate them but " don't need to have a reason". Shut the fuck up. They are more successful than you will ever be. Continue to be jealous", the tweet read.

Joe Budden's Response

The former rapper responded to some of the comments by the BTS Army hilariously through a series of tweets.

Like ima get bullied outta my music opinion lol

Cuz I don't like assembly belt pop...

& now I'm even happier I hate it lol

Why? Are they gonna dance me to oblivion? Throw a deck of cards my way aggressively? Lol