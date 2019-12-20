Cain Velasquez is not seen in WWE ever since he lost to Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel. He is now expected to return to the sports entertainment for Royal Rumble 2020.

Dave Meltzer, in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, has revealed about Cain Velasquez getting ready for Royal Rumble 2020 in WWE, but there is no mention of what role he plays at the next pay-per-view event.

Nonetheless, Cain Velasquez is expected to have strong match at the event.

The two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion was defeated by the Beast Incarnate at the Crown Jewel. It was embarrassing match for him which he lost in a matter of minutes.

According to Daily DDT website, Cain Velasquez had pre-existing injury knee injury and he had not mentioned to WWE when he signed the contract. This had not gone well with some people in the sports entertainment.

So, he was believed to have missed the action since Jewel Crown.

Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar, who had defeated him recently, is rumoured to be a clashing with him again. The Beast Incarnate was last seen in Survivor Series in November 2019 where he had clashed with Rey Mysterio in No Holds Barred match for the WWE Championship and emerged victorious.

He is on a hiatus and stayed away from the recent pay-per-view event, TLC. Now, he is expected to return to the sports entertainment in January and build his feud.

Apart from Cain Velasquez, the names of Ricochet and Aleister Black were doing rounds as Lesnar's potential opponent.