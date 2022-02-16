SHOCKING: Wild Brawl Breaks Out Between 2 Drunk, Naked NJ Sisters at Disney World after One Slips on Other's Vomit

A wild brawl broke at Disney World between two drunken, naked sisters, with the duo fighting in the bushes after one of the sisters slipped on the other's vomit, according to court documents. The incident that took place in October at the Orlando, Florida, theme park has come to light only now after the news broke out last week. The two drunk and naked sisters were arrested following the incident.

According to Disney blog WDWNT, the incident "reads like the script of an episode of 'The Jersey Shore,'" and is the latest in a string of headline-grabbing scuffles at the Orlando, Florida, amusement park.

Wild Fight

The incident happened at Disney Springs between the sisters, 29, and 31, who were on a family vacation to the Happiest Place on Earth. However, things didn't go as planned after a night out at a steakhouse. Both the sisters are from New Jersey.

The two unnamed sisters then then hit an Irish pub for drinks, according to details recently revealed in Florida circuit court papers. That's when the troubles started. When the sisters got ready to leave the resort, their phone died, and a Disney security guard assisted them in calling an Uber.

The Uber driver refused to take them because of their level of drunkenness. The report states that the two women started arguing while waiting for another taxi when one sister called the other a bad mom and slapped her.

When officers from the Orlando County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene around 12:40 am after receiving a call, they found the younger sister screaming and wailing near Cirque du Soleil, steps from the Watermelon and Mango parking lots. According to court documents, she was stripped down to her underpants and sandals.

"After attempting to calm the situation, [the security manager] said one female slapped the other in the face," the sheriff's report said. "At that point, both females began punching, slapping, and pulling each other's hair."

Shocking Scene

According to reports, security personnel tried to pacify the sisters but the two inebriated women rushed at each other in true trashy reality-show way. "Once separated, both sisters ran at each other, slipped in [the younger sister's] vomit, then fell into the bushes while still fighting," the report said.

According to the security guard, the younger sister "ran a few feet away and took off her dress, exposing her breasts. Shortly after, they began to punch each other again."

The two were eventually separated and detained.

According to the article, Disney did not have video of the altercation, and when the younger sister was questioned by police, all she wanted to talk about was how she "didn't like her sister's boyfriend."

Both ladies were charged with domestic violence, assault, and disorderly drunkenness, all of which are misdemeanors. Criminal charges were not pursued by the state's attorney's office. Each of the sisters, who had not been hurt, asked that the other not be prosecuted.