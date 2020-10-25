The wife of the Nazi propaganda boss Joseph Goebbels was 'entranced' by Adolf Hitler and the feeling was mutual, a new book has stated. Magda Goebbels who was known as the 'First Lady of the Reich' is said to have met Hitler in 1931 and got immediately entranced by him when Hitler reportedly returned the infatuation.

The book named is 'Nazi Wives: The Women at the Top of Hitler's Germany' by historian James Wyllie, which is going to be out on November 3, as reported by the New York Post. Magda grew up in Brussels but she was raised in a broken family as her parents got divorced. She got married to a businessman at the age of 18 and got divorced after a few years.

Wife of Goebbels Was 'Entranced' By Hitler

In 1930, she attended a rally of the Nazi where she is said to have got struck by the fiery propaganda of Goebbels. Then she got a job in his office and started having a romantic relationship in February 1931, as per claims. "It's like I'm dreaming. So full of satisfied bliss," Goebbels wrote. The book reported that Hitler wanted to get into a relationship with her and in order to keep it a secret he had a strange proposition. To keep her close, he had Magda marry Goebbels.

"Magda was intelligent, very sophisticated, very capable and really fell tragically in love with Hitler more so than her husband, but understood the only way to be close to Hitler was to embrace being the first lady of the Third Reich," the author Wyllie said. Magda and Goebbels married in December 1931 but he was uneasy due to her adoration of the Fuhrer, as per the book. But there are claims that Goebbels was not faithful to his wife and had pursued director Leni Reifenstahl.

It is further claimed that he had an affair with actress Lida Baarova in 1938 and asked Magda if the three might be able to co-exist and his wife agreed. An increasingly unhappy Magda wanted a divorce but Hitler did not allow, the book stated. "He was really touchy about the idea that any of his close compatriots got divorced," Wyllie said as reported by the Daily Star.