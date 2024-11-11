Wife of Detroit Lakes Missionary Allegedly Got Him Killed in Africa Over Her Affair with Security Guard

Two more suspects have been taken into custody in the death of a missionary working in Africa in addition to the missionary's wife as new details have emerged in the murder-for-hire case.

According to a report by the Angola Press Agency, Beau Shroyer, 44, a former Detroit Lakes police officer and real estate agent, was killed "in an act of violence" on Oct. 25, according to his hometown church. He had moved to Angola in 2021 with his wife and five children to do missionary work.

His wife, Jackie Shroyer, 44, was arrested in her husband's death in Africa days later, according to leaders with the Lakes Area Vineyard Church in Detroit Lakes and missionary organization SIM USA.

Jackie Became Romantically Involved with a Security Guard Who Worked at the Shroyer Home

In an article published Nov. 7, the Angola Press Agency reported that two men were arrested in an alleged murder-for-hire plot leading to the missionary's death. The article, which was translated from Portuguese, cited details provided by the Criminal Investigation Service which is under the supervision of the Angolan Ministry of the Interior.

The apprehended suspects included a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, who worked as a security guard at the Shroyer home. Police continue to search for another suspect. All of the men suspected in the slaying have criminal histories that include armed robbery and kidnapping.

According to the report, Jackie Shroyer is accused of being the "mastermind" behind the killing. The outlet cited suspicions by police that the wife and security guard allegedly were involved in a romantic relationship and that Jackie apparently also had concerns about leaving Angola once her husband's mission was to end.

Beau was Lured to a Remote Area by Suspects Who Pretended to Have Car Troubles

The Angola Press Agency reported Beau Shroyer was killed when he allegedly was lured to a remote area when the suspects were pretending to have car problems. Jackie had reportedly left the scene at the time. Allegedly, the suspects were supposed to be paid $50,000 in total for the killing. The outlet said a knife along with Angolan kwanza worth about $5,000 was seized as evidence in addition to the vehicle used to commit the crime.

Beau Shroyer had been a police officer in Detroit Lakes, a city of 10,000 people, for about seven years before becoming a real estate agent and later a missionary.